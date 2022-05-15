Escaped inmate from the Valley added to Texas 10 most wanted fugitives list

The search continues for an escaped inmate from the Rio Grande Valley.

On Saturday, authorities raised the reward for Gonzalo Lopez's capture up to $50,000.

Lopez has also been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Authorities say Lopez stabbed a prison guard and hijacked a bus on Thursday in Centerville.

He was with 15 inmates on their way to get medical treatment in Huntsville. The other inmates didn't escape.

The prison guard that got stabbed by Lopez is expected to be okay.

Lopez was convicted of killing a Weslaco man in 2005.

Authorities say Lopez has ties to the Mexican Mafia and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Lopez’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or TDCJ OIG Crime Stoppers at 1-800-832-8477 or 936-437-5171.