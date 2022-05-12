x

Man convicted of capital murder in Hidalgo County escapes police custody

39 minutes 38 seconds ago Thursday, May 12 2022 May 12, 2022 May 12, 2022 11:06 PM May 12, 2022 in News - Local
Gonzalo Artemio Lopez. Photo credit: Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Multiple agencies are searching for a man convicted of capital murder who escaped police custody after assaulting a correctional officer.

Gonzalo Artemio Lopez assaulted the officer on a transport bus in Leon County and then fled from the vehicle, according to a Thursday news release from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Lopez is serving a life sentence for capital murder in Hidalgo County and attempted capital murder in Webb County, according to the news release.

Those who see Lopez are urged to immediately call 911 and not approach him.

