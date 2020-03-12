Ex-track athletes detail alleged sex abuse by college coach

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Three former student-athletes say they were sexually abused by a track coach and are suing the NCAA, its board of governors and a coach. They allege the NCAA didn't do enough to protect its athletes. Erin Aldrich, Londa Bevins and Jessica Johnson are seeking class action status for the federal lawsuit filed Wednesday in California. The women say they were sexually abused by John Rembao while he worked at Texas and Arizona. They want the suit to include any NCAA student-athlete at any member school since 1992 who say they were put at risk by the inaction of the NCAA.

