Experts say suicide rates among men are increasing

Texas is seeing an increase in suicide rates among men, having spiked more than 35 percent in the last 20 years.

Texas Health and Human Services says men are three to four times more likely to die by suicide than women. A Licensed Master Social Worker with DHR Health Behavioral Hospital, Alejandro Pacheco Jr. says poor mental health habits in men are learned from childhood.

"The children and teenagers, they see it from their grandparents, from their father. They see it from their uncles, older brothers. They hear it as well, that's where it comes from a lot. They're the head of the household, they're the ones that need to be taking care of this. They're the ones that make all the decisions, yet they should not be the ones seeking for help," Pacheco said.

Experts say forming a healthy environment for your children to open up about their emotions is important, no matter the gender.