Experts say vaccines crucial to getting ahead of COVID-19, variants

Health experts say vaccinations are the key to getting ahead of the coronavirus and its variants.

There have been ten reported cases of the UK variant in the Rio Grande Valley.

Local medical experts like President and CEP of DHR Health's Institute for Research and Development, Dr. Sohail Rao, said the variants had shown a more significant impact on younger people.

Last week the Food and Drug Administration rescinded its emergency use authorization for a monoclonal antibody due to the rise in virus variants and their resistance, meaning the treatment that worked on the original COVID-19 strain did not work on the mutations.

Unfortunately, Rao said, just like the flu, COVID-19 is here to stay.

"Just like the flu vaccines, every year, you have [a] different vaccine against the type of flu viruses," Rao said. "The same is going to be true for COVID-19."