x

Experts weigh in on long-term impact of enhanced truck inspections in the Valley

9 hours 20 minutes 7 seconds ago Saturday, May 07 2022 May 7, 2022 May 07, 2022 5:17 PM May 07, 2022 in News - Local
By: Santiago Caicedo

Some business leaders and experts fear the political tug-of-war between Texas and Mexico could end up costing the Valley in the long run.

RELATED: New Mexico seeks opportunity in Texas border disruptions  

The concerns come after Gov. Greg Abbott's enhanced truck inspections at the border.

Channel 5's Santiago Caicedo has details on a possible investment already being derailed.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days