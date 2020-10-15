Fallen Sailor Noe Hernandez to be Laid to Rest

WESLACO –Friends and family will lay fallen sailor, Gunner’s Mate Second Class Noe Hernandez, to rest.

The Weslaco native was among seven sailors killed in the June 17 crash near Japan.

His remains were brought back to the Rio Grande Valley over the weekend.

American flags adorn the path leading to Gunner's Mate Second Class Noe Hernandez's final resting place at Weslaco City Cemetery ???? ?? pic.twitter.com/OmtwOkZ71s — Carolina Cruz (@KRGV_Carolina) July 6, 2017

Wednesday night, family held a public viewing at Saint Martine De Porres Church in Weslaco. Among those in attendance were two survivors of the collision that claimed Hernandez’s life.

His funeral mass was set for 10:00 a.m. today at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mercedes. The burial will follow at the Weslaco City Cemetery.

