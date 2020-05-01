Famed Vegas gambler released from prison in COVID-19 program

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A prominent Las Vegas professional gambler who was convicted in New York in a federal insider trading case linked to pro golfer Phil Mickelson and Dallas-based Dean Foods Co. has been released to home confinement in the San Diego area. Attorney Richard Wright said William “Billy” Walters was released from a federal prison camp in Pensacola, Florida, under a prison coronavirus release program and arrived Friday in California. Walters is now 73. He was found guilty in 2017 of using information from the Dean Foods board chairman to amass millions of dollars in illegal profits during eight years of stock trades. Michelson was not criminally charged.

