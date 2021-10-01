Family of crash victim seeks public's help finding runaway driver

The family of 46-year-old Jonathan Lemus, who died in a crash in Kingsville Tuesday afternoon, is seeking the public's help finding the person responsible.

James Lemus says his older brother was on his way home from work just north of the Valley when a trailer attached to a pickup truck unhitched and struck his vehicle.

Lemus died at the scene, according to Kingsville PD, who said the pickup driver initially stopped after the crash but then took off.

RELATED: Weslaco man killed in Kingsville crash

"I just want the person responsible for his death to be apprehended," James said. "It's not right that the driver gets to sleep in his own bed, and my brother can't."

James says his brother was the light of their family, always smiling and laughing.

"He was a great father, great son, great brother, and an awesome friend," James said. He had so many people that loved and cared about him."

Grieving, James says his family will not stop fighting for justice, urging the pickup driver to "do the right thing" and turn themselves in.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kingsville Crime Stoppers at 361-592-4636.