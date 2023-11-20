Fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Harlingen under investigation

Photo credit: MGN Online

A 22-year-old man died after he was struck by an SUV on Saturday, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

Harlingen police officers responded to the 1500 block of North Ed Carey Drive in Harlingen on Saturday at around 4:23 a.m. where they found a male subject on the roadway next to an SUV.

According to a news release from Harlingen police, the male was identified as Marcus Jose Vigil. Vigil was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officers learned that the SUV was driving northbound on Ed Carey Drive when it allegedly struck Vigil, who was in the roadway, the release stated.

The driver stopped, and a bystander called emergency services.

The crash remains under investigation.