FBI involved in investigation into Border Patrol shooting in Boca Chica

The FBI is now involved in an investigation into a shooting involving a Border Patrol agent.

The shooting happened Wednesday night in Boca Chica.

As previously reported, Border Patrol agents were responding to suspected smuggling activity in Boca Chica at around 7 p.m. when one Border Patrol agent discharged his weapon and an individual sustained a gunshot wound.

Channel 5 News spoke with Jose Castro, the agent in charge of the Border Patrol Fort Brown Station, who said the individual was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

Channel 5 News reached out to the FBI, and a spokesperson provided the following statement:

“The FBI is working very closely with our partners to understand all of the relevant facts related to the incident near Boca Chica Boulevard and we will continue working with those partners in the coming days to aggressively pursue additional leads. We are unable to provide any further information at this time.”

Border Patrol agents were not injured in the incident.