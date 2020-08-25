FC Dallas faces the Colorado Rapids in Western Conference play

By The

Associated Press



Colorado Rapids (2-3-1, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (1-1-3, 10th in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids take on FC Dallas in Western Conference play.

FC Dallas finished 13-12-9 overall in the 2019 season while going 10-1-6 at home. FC Dallas scored 57 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 50.

The Rapids put together a 12-16-6 record overall in the 2019 season while finishing 9-6-2 in home games. Colorado scored 58 goals a season ago, averaging 1.7 per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: None listed.

Colorado: Danny Wilson, Jack Price, Kortne Ford (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.