FC Dallas has first road game of season against Houston

By The

Associated Press



FC Dallas (1-1-2, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (0-2-3, 11th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: FC Dallas has its first road game of the season against Houston.

The Dynamo went 12-18-4 overall and 10-3-4 at home in the 2019 season. Houston averaged 1.4 goals on 4.2 shots on goal per game last season.

FC Dallas went 13-12-9 overall and 10-1-6 on the road a season ago. FC Dallas scored 57 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 50.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Houston: Alberth Elis, Michael Salazar (injured).

FC Dallas: Brandon Servania (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

