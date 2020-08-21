Federal agencies are warning people about contact tracing scams

According to the Better Business Bureau, they advise people not click on any links provided in a text message that a contact tracer may have sent. It can contain malware that downloads to your device.

The Better Business Bureau said to not giving away personal information or any form of payment method when being called by a contact tracer.

