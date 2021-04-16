FEMA to reimburse COVID-19 related funeral expenses, up to $9,000 per burial available

Families who lost loved ones to the coronavirus can now get help with funeral expenses through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

To apply, call the FEMA hotline at 844-684-6333. The agency Is offering up to $9,000 in assistance per burial. Applicants must be citizens of the United state or legal residents— that requirement is not necessary for the deceased person.

According to the agency, the program was made possible under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

For more information on who is eligible and how funds are received, and additional resources, click here to visit the FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance portal.