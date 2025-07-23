x

Festival del arte y la alfabetización en Brownsville

Festival del arte y la alfabetización en Brownsville
2 hours 59 minutes 33 seconds ago Wednesday, July 23 2025 Jul 23, 2025 July 23, 2025 1:56 PM July 23, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

El Festival de Arte y Alfabetización 2025 se realizará el sábado 26 de julio, de 4 a 9 p. m., en el Parque Linear de Brownsville, ubicado en la calle E. 6th y calle E. Ringgold.

Este evento comunitario gratuito contará con artesanías, autores locales, talleres interactivos, actividades para toda la familia, concursos y una variedad de vendedores. Abierto a todas las edades, el festival invita a los residentes a explorar la creatividad, conectar con el talento local y celebrar el poder de la imaginación.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days