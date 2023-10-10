Fiesta de Palmas preparations underway in McAllen

In just over a week, Fiesta de Palmas will be back at the McAllen Convention Center and preparations are already underway.

McAllen's digital Christmas tree has even been transformed into a Catrina for the event.

The city is celebrating the 17th year of Fiesta de Palmas festival with this year's theme as Día De Los Muertos, celebrating Mexican culture and tradition.

Marketing and Special Events Supervisor at the convention center Joe Garcia says for months the city has been preparing decorations, props and the Catrina head that will go on top of the 118-foot digital Christmas tree.

"We're ready to start building. As you'll start seeing, security measures come up like our perimeter fencing, the grounds have been leveled, the electrical is being prepared, a lot of the groundwork is being prepared for our Fiesta de Palmas to receive everybody," Garcia said.

He says they are expecting over 60,000 people for the three-day event.

The festival will have a pumpkin patch, carnival rides, food and live performances and this year's new feature is Estampas de México, a Día De Los Muertos Catrina presentation.

Fiesta de Palmas kicks off Friday, October 20 at 5 p.m.

Some festival events are free, but others will require attendees to buy tickets. For more information on the event, click here.