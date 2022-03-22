Fire chief: Brush fire in Alton fully contained

Photo credit: Ruben Negrete

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

A brush fire in Alton that prompted evacuations and a road closure is now 100% contained, according to fire chief John J. Salinas.

The large brush fire on Bryan Road, south of the 5-Mile Line, caused the city to ask people to avoid Bryan Road between 4-Mile Line and 5-Mile Line.

The city asked residents living in that area to evacuate, but Salinas said there is currently no threat to homes in the area.

5-Mile Line remains closed, but residents can return to their homes, the city announced.

