Fire marshal stresses need for smoke detectors following fatal Donna house fire

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. to include new details on the origin of the fire.

An investigation into a fatal Tuesday house fire in Donna continues.

A 4-year-old boy was found dead inside the home at the 200 block of Guadalupe Drive that was engulfed in flames.

According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, autopsy results show the boy died of smoke inhalation.

Hidalgo County Fire Marshal Homero Garza said the home did not have a smoke detector.

The boy was home with his grandmother, his aunt and her baby. Everyone but the boy was able to make it out of the house when the fire started.

Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Enrique Longoria is encouraging families to double-check the smoke detectors in their home, or make plans to get one if they don’t have any.

The fire is being investigated by the county fire marshal and the sheriff’s office. Garza said it was determined the fire originated in the living room, where two candles were placed on a wooden table surrounded by photographs.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, Garza added.

