Investigation underway after child found dead in Donna-area house fire

An investigation is underway after the burnt body of a 4-year-old boy was found inside a house near Donna, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office will investigate the fire alongside the Hidalgo County Fire Marshal's Office, a news release stated.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the 9200 block of Guadalupe Drive Tuesday at around 3 p.m. where they found the residence engulfed in flames. Family members at the scene told authorities the child was possibly still in the residence.

“Once the fire had been extinguished, firefighters found the burnt body of the child inside the house,” the news release said.

Those with any information on the investigation are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.