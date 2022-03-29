Firefighters save dog trapped inside house fire in San Benito

Firefighters saved a dog trapped in a house fire in San Benito Tuesday morning.

No other injuries were reported at the fire located on North Sam Houston Blvd. and Rose St., according to the San Benito Professional Firefighters Association.

Officials say when they arrived, one occupant had exited the home that had heavy fire conditions on the east side.

Crews battled the fire and saved a dog that was trapped inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.