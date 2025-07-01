Firework safety tips for the 4th of July holiday

Fire departments across the Rio Grande Valley say they want the public to be safe on the 4th of July, and are reminding them that fireworks at home can be dangerous.

Fireworks are even banned in certain cities.

Before setting off a firework, make sure that you won't be breaking any local laws.

Another thing you can do is take your dog out for a walk during the day.

“We do experience is a lot of runaways, so it's known that one in five dogs tends to run away from home because of the fear of the fireworks,” Edinburg assistant fire chief Gabriel Espinoza said. “So we suggest to make sure that you put your dog collars on."

Don’t forget to check the manufacturer of the fireworks you're buying, as fireworks made in Mexico are made to different standards than the ones made here.