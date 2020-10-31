x

First and Goal Friday for 10/30; Scores and Highlights

Friday, October 30 2020
By: Alex Del Barrio

Scores for Friday, October 30th

Friday October 30th 

Non-District

PSJA Southwest 35, Port Isabel 28

Edcouch-Elsa 35, Donna North 20

District 31-6A

Edinburg 38  Edinburg Economedes 14

District 32-6A

San Benito at Brownsville Rivera  - PPD

Harlingen 27, Harlingen South 0

Brownsville Hanna at Los Fresnos – 7:00 PM

District 14-5A Division 1

SA Southwest Legacy 41, Rio Grande City 20

District 16-5A Division 1

Brownsville Porter 10, Brownsville Veterans 7

McAllen Memorial 34, McAllen High 28

McAllen Rowe at Donna - PPD

District 16-5A Division II

Sharyland Pioneer 56, Roma 16

Mercedes at PSJA Memorial - PPD (Saturday 4pm)

Mission Veterans at Sharyland – PPD

District 16-4A Division 1

Hidalgo 35, La Feria 10

District 16-3A Division 1

Lyford 42, CC London 35

District 16-2A Division 1

Santa Maria at La Villa - Canceled

TAPPS

St. Joseph Academy 36, Austin Hyde Park 21

