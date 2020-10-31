First and Goal Friday for 10/30; Scores and Highlights
Scores for Friday, October 30th
Non-District
PSJA Southwest 35, Port Isabel 28
Edcouch-Elsa 35, Donna North 20
District 31-6A
Edinburg 38 Edinburg Economedes 14
District 32-6A
San Benito at Brownsville Rivera - PPD
Harlingen 27, Harlingen South 0
Brownsville Hanna at Los Fresnos – 7:00 PM
District 14-5A Division 1
SA Southwest Legacy 41, Rio Grande City 20
District 16-5A Division 1
Brownsville Porter 10, Brownsville Veterans 7
McAllen Memorial 34, McAllen High 28
McAllen Rowe at Donna - PPD
District 16-5A Division II
Sharyland Pioneer 56, Roma 16
Mercedes at PSJA Memorial - PPD (Saturday 4pm)
Mission Veterans at Sharyland – PPD
District 16-4A Division 1
Hidalgo 35, La Feria 10
District 16-3A Division 1
Lyford 42, CC London 35
District 16-2A Division 1
Santa Maria at La Villa - Canceled
TAPPS
St. Joseph Academy 36, Austin Hyde Park 21
