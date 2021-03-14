First & Goal Friday: October 26th

SAN BENITO - The Hanna Eagles came in to San Benito and shutout the Greyhounds 30-0 in the CHANNEL 5 Game of the Week on Friday. Hanna has now won three straight district games to take the lead in 32-6A. The Eagles' only loss of the year came in non-district to top-ranked and unbeaten Vela. Sharyland, La Feria and Raymondville locked up shares of district titles with victories on Friday. The schools have just one game remaining in the regular season with one game leads over their district competition. Sharyland stomped Mercedes 45-7. La Feria defeated Grulla 49-21. Raymondville blanked Port Isabel 48-0.

In other Friday games:

Harlingen - 19, Los Fresnos - 0

Weslaco - 33, Edinburg - 7

Weslaco East - 31, Economedes - 6

PSJA North - 40, La Joya - 14

Mission - 38, Rowe - 7

Donna - 23, Rio Grande City - 21

Palmview - 29, Lopez - 26

PSJA Memorial - 42, Porter - 26

Roma - 7, Edcouch-Elsa - 3

Rio Hondo - 59, Progreso - 14

Lyford - 24, Mathis - 21

Santa Rosa - 55, Taft - 36

Hebbronville - 46, Monte Alto - 14

Refugio - 63, Santa Maria - 7

La Villa - 41, Bruni - 34

St. Joseph's - 28, SA Christian - 13

