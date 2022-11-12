x

First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

2 hours 33 minutes 55 seconds ago Friday, November 11 2022 Nov 11, 2022 November 11, 2022 11:35 PM November 11, 2022 in Sports
By: Sports - First and Goal

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 below:

See the final scores below:

Friday, November 11

Team Score Team Score Time
Donna 7 PSJA North 41 FINAL
Weslaco East 3 Edinburg Vela at McAllen 49 FINAL
Edcouch-Elsa  7 Sharyland 32 FINAL
Los Fresnos 21 Edinburg North 6 FINAL
PSJA High 0 Harlingen 49 FINAL
La Joya 14 San Benito 49 FINAL
Roma 21 Flour Bluff 56 FINAL
Lyford 0 Edna at Alice 52 FINAL
Santa Rosa 14 Nixon Smiley at Ingleside 21 FINAL
La Feria 0 La Vernia at Calallen 42 FINAL
Ingleside 13 Port Isabel  28 FINAL

