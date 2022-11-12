First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
Friday, November 11
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Time
|Donna
|7
|PSJA North
|41
|FINAL
|Weslaco East
|3
|Edinburg Vela at McAllen
|49
|FINAL
|Edcouch-Elsa
|7
|Sharyland
|32
|FINAL
|Los Fresnos
|21
|Edinburg North
|6
|FINAL
|PSJA High
|0
|Harlingen
|49
|FINAL
|La Joya
|14
|San Benito
|49
|FINAL
|Roma
|21
|Flour Bluff
|56
|FINAL
|Lyford
|0
|Edna at Alice
|52
|FINAL
|Santa Rosa
|14
|Nixon Smiley at Ingleside
|21
|FINAL
|La Feria
|0
|La Vernia at Calallen
|42
|FINAL
|Ingleside
|13
|Port Isabel
|28
|FINAL
