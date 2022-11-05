x

First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Nov. 4, 2022

3 hours 13 minutes 30 seconds ago Friday, November 04 2022 Nov 4, 2022 November 04, 2022 11:37 PM November 04, 2022 in Sports
By: Sports - First and Goal

For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter.

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 below:

See the final scores below:

Friday, November 4

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time 
La Joya 21 Mission 17 FINAL
Mission Veterans 49 Roma 35 FINAL
Valley View 20 Edcouch-Elsa 24 FINAL
San Benito 44 Weslaco 10 FINAL
Sharyland Pioneer 42 PSJA Memorial 21 FINAL
Rio Hondo 20 Lyford  14 FINAL
Donna  7 Harlingen South 14 FINAL
PSJA SW 7 Sharyland 46 FINAL
McAllen High 27 McAllen Memorial 14 FINAL
Harlingen 38 Los Fresnos 13 FINAL
Brownsville Hanna 34 Brownsville Rivera 27 FINAL
Edinburg North 28 Edinburg Economedes 0 FINAL
Weslaco East 48 Donna North 10 FINAL
Hidalgo 0 Calallen 56 FINAL
La Villa 14 Freer 12 FINAL
Santa Maria 15 Premont  14 FINAL
Juarez-Lincoln 0 Palmview 28 FINAL
Brownsville Porter 7 Mercedes 56 FINAL
Banquette 6 Santa Rosa 28 FINAL

