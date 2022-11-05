First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Nov. 4, 2022
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 below:
See the final scores below:
Friday, November 4
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|La Joya
|21
|Mission
|17
|FINAL
|Mission Veterans
|49
|Roma
|35
|FINAL
|Valley View
|20
|Edcouch-Elsa
|24
|FINAL
|San Benito
|44
|Weslaco
|10
|FINAL
|Sharyland Pioneer
|42
|PSJA Memorial
|21
|FINAL
|Rio Hondo
|20
|Lyford
|14
|FINAL
|Donna
|7
|Harlingen South
|14
|FINAL
|PSJA SW
|7
|Sharyland
|46
|FINAL
|McAllen High
|27
|McAllen Memorial
|14
|FINAL
|Harlingen
|38
|Los Fresnos
|13
|FINAL
|Brownsville Hanna
|34
|Brownsville Rivera
|27
|FINAL
|Edinburg North
|28
|Edinburg Economedes
|0
|FINAL
|Weslaco East
|48
|Donna North
|10
|FINAL
|Hidalgo
|0
|Calallen
|56
|FINAL
|La Villa
|14
|Freer
|12
|FINAL
|Santa Maria
|15
|Premont
|14
|FINAL
|Juarez-Lincoln
|0
|Palmview
|28
|FINAL
|Brownsville Porter
|7
|Mercedes
|56
|FINAL
|Banquette
|6
|Santa Rosa
|28
|FINAL
