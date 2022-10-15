x

First & Goal: Highlights from Friday Oct. 14, 2022

Friday, October 14 2022

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Oct. 14, 2022 below:

See the final scores below:

Friday, October 14

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
Los Fresnos 17 Weslaco 21 FINAL
La Feria 35 Hidalgo 34 FINAL
Rowe 14 PSJA North 63 FINAL
Flour Bluff 43 Mercedes 26 FINAL
Port Isabel 17 Raymondville 20 FINAL
Weslaco East 22 Donna 14 FINAL
Harlingen 41 Brownsville Hanna 0 FINAL
Edinburg Vela 59 McAllen High 7 FINAL
Edinburg 36 Edinburg Economedes 16 FINAL
Palmview 17 Rio Grande City 14 FINAL
St. Joseph 29 St. Michaels 28 FINAL
Donna North 14 Lopez 28 FINAL
Porter  35 Valley View 23 FINAL
Roma 35 Pioneer 43 FINAL
Santa Maria 37 Riveira 0 FINAL
PSJA SW 7 Mission Veterans 35 FINAL
San Diego 20 Lyford 36 FINAL
McAllen Memorial 53 Juarez-Lincoln 7 FINAL
Falfurrias 40 Progreso 0 FINAL
Rivera 3 San Benito 49 FINAL
Gregory Portland  46 Edcouch-Elsa 0 FINAL

