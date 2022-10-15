First & Goal: Highlights from Friday Oct. 14, 2022
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Oct. 14, 2022 below:
See the final scores below:
Friday, October 14
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Los Fresnos
|17
|Weslaco
|21
|FINAL
|La Feria
|35
|Hidalgo
|34
|FINAL
|Rowe
|14
|PSJA North
|63
|FINAL
|Flour Bluff
|43
|Mercedes
|26
|FINAL
|Port Isabel
|17
|Raymondville
|20
|FINAL
|Weslaco East
|22
|Donna
|14
|FINAL
|Harlingen
|41
|Brownsville Hanna
|0
|FINAL
|Edinburg Vela
|59
|McAllen High
|7
|FINAL
|Edinburg
|36
|Edinburg Economedes
|16
|FINAL
|Palmview
|17
|Rio Grande City
|14
|FINAL
|St. Joseph
|29
|St. Michaels
|28
|FINAL
|Donna North
|14
|Lopez
|28
|FINAL
|Porter
|35
|Valley View
|23
|FINAL
|Roma
|35
|Pioneer
|43
|FINAL
|Santa Maria
|37
|Riveira
|0
|FINAL
|PSJA SW
|7
|Mission Veterans
|35
|FINAL
|San Diego
|20
|Lyford
|36
|FINAL
|McAllen Memorial
|53
|Juarez-Lincoln
|7
|FINAL
|Falfurrias
|40
|Progreso
|0
|FINAL
|Rivera
|3
|San Benito
|49
|FINAL
|Gregory Portland
|46
|Edcouch-Elsa
|0
|FINAL
