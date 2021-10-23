x

First & Goal: Highlights from Oct. 22, 2021

3 hours 11 minutes 17 seconds ago Friday, October 22 2021 Oct 22, 2021 October 22, 2021 10:43 PM October 22, 2021 in Sports - First and Goal
By: Sports - First and Goal

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Oct. 1, 2021 below:

See the final scores below:

Friday, October 22

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
Edinburg North 20 Edinburg High 12 FINAL
Brownsville Hanna 6 Weslaco 46 FINAL
Los Fresnos 36 Harlingen HS 28 FINAL
Harlingen South 38 Brownsville Rivera 3 FINAL.
McAllen High 42 Palmview High 21 FINAL
Brownsville Porter 7 McAllen Rowe 49 FINAL
Rio Grande City 0 San Antonio Legacy 28 FINAL
Sharyland HS 46 PSJA Memorial 0 FINAL
PSJA Southwest 7 Sharyland Pioneer 40 FINAL
Mission Veterans 21 Mercedes 21 FINAL
La Feria 43 Kingsville King 14 FINAL
Zapata 27 Grulla 33 FINAL
Raymondville 24 Rio Hondo 27 FINAL
Port Isabel 14 Ingleside 52 FINAL
Bishop 20 Lyford 38 FINAL
San Diego 42 Progreso 6 FINAL
Santa Rosa 47 Monte Alto 6 FINAL
La Villa 46 Santa Maria 0 FINAL
St. Joseph 6 Regents 63 FINAL
San Benito 56 Donna North 0 FINAL
Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days