First & Goal: Highlights from Oct. 22, 2021
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Oct. 1, 2021 below:
See the final scores below:
Friday, October 22
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Edinburg North
|20
|Edinburg High
|12
|FINAL
|Brownsville Hanna
|6
|Weslaco
|46
|FINAL
|Los Fresnos
|36
|Harlingen HS
|28
|FINAL
|Harlingen South
|38
|Brownsville Rivera
|3
|FINAL.
|McAllen High
|42
|Palmview High
|21
|FINAL
|Brownsville Porter
|7
|McAllen Rowe
|49
|FINAL
|Rio Grande City
|0
|San Antonio Legacy
|28
|FINAL
|Sharyland HS
|46
|PSJA Memorial
|0
|FINAL
|PSJA Southwest
|7
|Sharyland Pioneer
|40
|FINAL
|Mission Veterans
|21
|Mercedes
|21
|FINAL
|La Feria
|43
|Kingsville King
|14
|FINAL
|Zapata
|27
|Grulla
|33
|FINAL
|Raymondville
|24
|Rio Hondo
|27
|FINAL
|Port Isabel
|14
|Ingleside
|52
|FINAL
|Bishop
|20
|Lyford
|38
|FINAL
|San Diego
|42
|Progreso
|6
|FINAL
|Santa Rosa
|47
|Monte Alto
|6
|FINAL
|La Villa
|46
|Santa Maria
|0
|FINAL
|St. Joseph
|6
|Regents
|63
|FINAL
|San Benito
|56
|Donna North
|0
|FINAL
