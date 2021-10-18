x

First & Goal: Highlights from October 16, 2021

6 hours 2 minutes 27 seconds ago Sunday, October 17 2021 Oct 17, 2021 October 17, 2021 11:08 PM October 17, 2021 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

WESLACO, Texas -- Click on the video above to watch highlights from Week 8 of Texas high school football from this past Saturday.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days