First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter/X.
See the final scores below:
Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Mission Veterans
|49
|Hanna
|19
|FINAL
|McAllen Memorial
|24
|Palmview
|7
|FINAL
|San Benito
|48
|Edinburg
|7
|FINAL
|Edinburg North
|38
|PSJA SW
|28
|FINAL
|George West
|14
|Santa Rosa
|27
|FINAL
|MMA
|21
|La Villa
|39
|FINAL
|La Joya
|7
|Laredo LBJ
|49
|FINAL
More News
News Video
-
Rio Grande City restaurant celebrates 84 years in business
-
Mission CISD community honors victims of 1989 school bus crash in Alton
-
Brownsville man flees to Mexico after fatally shooting stepson, police say
-
Red tide bloom briefly detected at South Padre Island
-
Man sentenced to life in prison in fatal 2020 stabbing of former...