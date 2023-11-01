First & Goal: Playmakers Week 10
Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley high school football players from last week's games.
Watch Part 2 below:
More News
News Video
-
Ghosts of the RGV: Valley author discusses the hanging of Abram Ortiz
-
New data shows the Rio Grande Valley leads the nation in amount...
-
Nonprofit reacts to federal ruling to stop cutting Texas razor wire at...
-
Port Isabel police boosting patrols for Halloween
-
South Padre Island Muzicians Run to benefit nature center