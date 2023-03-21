First ECMO machine arrives in the Rio Grande Valley

The Rio Grande Valley now has its first artificial lung machine.

The ECMO machine is at South Texas Health System Heart Hospital in McAllen and gets oxygen into a patient's blood while outside the body.

During the pandemic, a lot of hospitals were asking for this life-saving device, and it has a lot more uses than COVID treatment.

"Patients that are suffering from sepsis, patients that need a heart transplant, patients that go into cardiac arrest and are not profusing well," Joseph Barry, the hospital's director of emergency services and ICU said.

South Texas Health System has already trained a group of staff members on how to use the machine.