More than $10 million worth of meth found inside bags of oats at Pharr International Bridge

More than $10 million worth of meth was found inside a shipment of oat flakes attempting to enter the United States from Mexico through the Pharr International Bridge.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection selected the trailer hauling the shipment for a secondary inspection, according to a news release.

A physical inspection led to the discovery of 64 packages of alleged methamphetamine with a combined weight of 1,156.32 pounds concealed within the shipment of oat flakes, according to the news release. The estimated street value of the meth was $10,336,846.

The news release said the narcotics and tractor trailer were seized by CBP, and Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.