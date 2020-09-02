Food Bank RGV kicks off Hunger Action Month with food distribution

PHARR — As part of the Feeding America Network, the Food Bank RGV will celebrate Hunger Action Month throughout September to raise awareness about food insecurity and hunger.

Officials with the food bank will host an activity or event each day this month in effort to engage the community to take action through donations, volunteerism and advocacy.

The food bank will kick off the campaign with one of the first events, Free Mobile Produce Distribution, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday at the Progreso Community Center.

If you would like to participate in the produce distribution, you will need to bring a photo I.D., proof of address and a face mask. Food bank officials ask that you clear your trunk for volunteers to place produce in your vehicle.

The Food Bank RGV is also currently recruiting volunteers at the Pharr warehouse.

Watch the video for the full story.