Forensic pathologist testifies in Edinburg intoxication manslaughter trial

EDINBURG - A forensic expert testified Friday in the trial of a man accused in a fatal car crash in Edinburg.

Luis Javier Gonzalez is accused of being high on Xanax when he was behind the wheel and slammed head-on into another car in 2018. Three people died.

A forensic pathologist explained the injuries and causes of death of the three victims.

Gonzalez is facing three counts of intoxication homicide and one count of intoxication assault. His attorneys maintain he was tired and fell asleep.

Jurors are expected to hear from a lead investigator in the case Monday.