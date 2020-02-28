Forensic pathologist testifies in Edinburg intoxication manslaughter trial
EDINBURG - A forensic expert testified Friday in the trial of a man accused in a fatal car crash in Edinburg.
Luis Javier Gonzalez is accused of being high on Xanax when he was behind the wheel and slammed head-on into another car in 2018. Three people died.
A forensic pathologist explained the injuries and causes of death of the three victims.
Gonzalez is facing three counts of intoxication homicide and one count of intoxication assault. His attorneys maintain he was tired and fell asleep.
Jurors are expected to hear from a lead investigator in the case Monday.
Related Stories
More News
News Video
-
Black history museum set to open in San Benito
-
Edinburg CISD hold mental health aid certification courses for parents and staff
-
Edinburg police to plan for more self-defense courses amid demand
-
Court temporarily halts Trump's Remain in Mexico policy
-
Weslaco Museum inviting residents to donate items for time capsule