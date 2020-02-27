Jury hears testimony from survivor in deadly Edinburg crash

EDINBURG – A woman who survived a deadly head-on collision in Edinburg took the stand Thursday. The jury has heard from more than a dozen witnesses in the trial of 21-year-old Luis Gonzalez.

Jeanna Guajardo testified she and her mother, sister and 3-year-old nephew were returning from eating dinner back in Aug. 2018 when they were hit by a car driven by Gonzalez. She lost all three family members in the crash.

Gonzalez, who was 19 years old at the time of the crash, is facing three charges of intoxication manslaughter and an intoxication assault charge. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

