Former Anzalduas Park security guard found not guilty on human smuggling, kidnapping charges

A former Mission security guard was found not guilty on federal charges of human smuggling, hostage taking and kidnapping, court records show.

Ernesto Gaona-Gonzalez was arrested in April for his role in attempting to smuggle an undocumented migrant, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

At a hearing held in April, the migrant Gaona-Gonzalez was accused of attempting to transport testified that she was being held against her will. Gaona-Gonzalez allegedly had the victim in his vehicle and contacted a friend for money in exchange for releasing her.

Gaona-Gonzalez worked as a security guard for Anzalduas Park in Mission at the time of his arrest, according to the release.

Court records show the jury found Gaona-Gonzalez not guilty after less than two hours of deliberations.