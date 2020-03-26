Former Astros star Jimmy 'The Toy Cannon' Wynn dies at 78
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer
The Houston Astros say former slugger Jimmy Wynn has died. He was 78. Wynn was nicknamed “The Toy Cannon” because of the power he produced despite his small size. Wynn was a a three-time All-Star outfielder in the 1960s and '70s. The Astros announced that he died on Thursday, but did not provide any further details.
