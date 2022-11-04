Former Hidalgo County sheriff's deputy charged with indecency of a child

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated throughout.

A former deputy with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of indecency with a child.

David Munoz, 35, had his bond set at $100,000.

Munoz was initially placed on administrative leave from the sheriff's office, but was fired on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said Monday it was notified that Mission police were investigating allegations of a deputy committing indecency with a child.

Mission police identified the deputy as Munoz. Mission police obtained an arrest warrant for Munoz, as well as a search warrant for his home.

The sheriff's office announced he was terminated from his position following an internal investigation.

Munoz started as a detention officer with the sheriff's office in 2016 and then served as a deputy sheriff starting in 2017.