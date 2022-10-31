Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office deputy arrested on indecency with a child charge, placed on administrative leave

A deputy with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested on an indecency with a child charge, according to a news release from HCSO.

The sheriff's office said Monday it was notified that Mission police were investigating allegations of a deputy committing indecency with a child.

Mission police identified the deputy as 35-year-old David Munoz. Mission police obtained an arrest warrant for Munoz, as well as a search warrant for his home.

Munoz was arrested and charged with indecency with a child, according to the news release.

The sheriff's office placed Munoz on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The sheriff's office says Munoz started as a detention officer with the Sheriff's Office in 2016 and has served as a deputy sheriff since 2017.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office released the following statement: