Former NBA Vet Willie Cauley-Stein on Leading the Vipers

EDINBURG, TEXAS -- Willie Cauley-Stein spent 7 years in the NBA after being the 6th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. He opens up about his struggles and journey that led him to the G-League this season. In this time of transition and growth, he's taking on a leadership role on the team. Watch above for more: