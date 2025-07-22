Former UTRGV catcher Steven Lancia signs with White Sox
Former Vaqueros catcher Steven Lancia is signing with the Chicago White Sox organization.
Lancia spent his entire college career with the Vaqueros, ranking top 10 in program history in RBIs and hits.
There's no official word on where Lancia will be placed in the organization. It would be fair to assume he'll begin at one of the lower minor league levels.
Watch the video above for the full story.
