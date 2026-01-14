Foul play not suspected after missing woman found dead on South Padre Island, police say
Authorities do not believe foul play was involved in the death of a missing San Benito woman whose body was found on Tuesday in South Padre Island, according to a news release.
Deandra Marie Delgadillo was found dead on Tuesday morning after relatives reported her missing, according to a previous report.
Delgadillo’s vehicle was found near the end of State Park Road 100 in South Padre Island on Monday. Her body was later located half-a-mile north of the end of the road, police said.
Justice of the Peace Benny Ochoa ordered an autopsy, and previously told Channel 5 News the body was found with a gunshot wound to the head.
Police also said it is not believed that her death was the result of a criminal act.
