Foul play not suspected after missing woman found dead on South Padre Island, police say

Photo credit: MGN Online

Authorities do not believe foul play was involved in the death of a missing San Benito woman whose body was found on Tuesday in South Padre Island, according to a news release.

Deandra Marie Delgadillo was found dead on Tuesday morning after relatives reported her missing, according to a previous report.

Delgadillo’s vehicle was found near the end of State Park Road 100 in South Padre Island on Monday. Her body was later located half-a-mile north of the end of the road, police said.

Justice of the Peace Benny Ochoa ordered an autopsy, and previously told Channel 5 News the body was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police also said it is not believed that her death was the result of a criminal act.