Body of missing San Benito woman found at South Padre Island
The body of a missing San Benito woman was found on Tuesday at South Padre Island, San Benito Police Chief Mario Perea confirmed to Channel 5 News.
A death investigation is underway, and the woman’s identity has yet to be released.
The body was found Tuesday morning half a mile north of State Park Road 100 with a gunshot wound to the head, Perea said.
The woman was reported missing Monday at around 12:30 p.m.
The San Benito Police Department is leading the death investigation.
