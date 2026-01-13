Body of missing San Benito woman found at South Padre Island

Photo credit: MGN Online

The body of a missing San Benito woman was found on Tuesday at South Padre Island, San Benito Police Chief Mario Perea confirmed to Channel 5 News.

A death investigation is underway, and the woman’s identity has yet to be released.

The body was found Tuesday morning half a mile north of State Park Road 100 with a gunshot wound to the head, Perea said.

The woman was reported missing Monday at around 12:30 p.m.

The San Benito Police Department is leading the death investigation.