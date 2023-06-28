Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshmen Preparing for U-20 Championships
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- the USA Track and Field U-20 outdoor championships is coming up on July 7th.
Four standout freshmen will be representing UTRGV in Eugene, Oregon. They open up about the adversity they faced this year as they clinched those spots at nationals. Watch video above for more:
