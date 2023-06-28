x

Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshmen Preparing for U-20 Championships

6 hours 35 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, June 28 2023 Jun 28, 2023 June 28, 2023 12:18 PM June 28, 2023 in Sports
By: Bella Michaels

EDINBURG, TEXAS -- the USA Track and Field U-20 outdoor championships is coming up on July 7th.

Four standout freshmen will be representing UTRGV in Eugene, Oregon. They open up about the adversity they faced this year as they clinched those spots at nationals. Watch video above for more:

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days