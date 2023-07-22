Fourth man charged in connection with deadly Raymondville shooting

Ramiro "JC" Conde Jr.

A fourth individual was charged with murder and engaging in organized criminal activity in connection with a fatal shooting outside a Raymondville bar.

Ramiro “JC” Conde Jr. was arraigned Saturday morning in connection with the July 5 shooting that killed one person and hospitalized a second individual in critical condition.

Officers with the Raymondville Police Department responded to Linda's Lounge — located off Hidalgo Avenue and Business 77 — where they encountered 47-year-old José Luis Martínez Jr. and 35-year-old Guadalupe Ramírez lying on the floor with bullet wounds.

Guadalupe Ramirez died from his injuries. Martinez remains hospitalized, police said in a previous press conference.

PREVIOUS STORY: Brother of victim in fatal Raymondville shooting among those charged with murder

Three men — Ricky Ramirez Jr., Rolando Mendoza and Jose Angel Mendoza — were charged with murder and engaging in criminal activity on Tuesday in connection with the shooting.

Ricky Ramirez Jr. is the brother of Guadalupe Ramirez.

According to Raymondville police spokesman Jason Garcia, Conde Jr. was the fourth suspect wanted in connection with the investigation. He was taken into custody by police and deputies with the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office Friday afternoon "without incident."

Conde Jr. had his bond set at $500,000, Garcia said, adding that the investigation continues.