Brother of victim in fatal Raymondville shooting among those charged with murder

Three men were charged Tuesday for their alleged role in a deadly bar shooting in Raymondville with a fourth arrest pending, according to the city’s police chief.

Among those charged is the brother of the man who died in the shooting.

Ricky Ramirez Jr., Rolando Mendoza and Jose Angel Mendoza were charged with murder and engaging in criminal activity in connection with the death of Guadalupe Ramirez.

Officers responded to the July 5 shooting at around 1 a.m. at Linda's Lounge — located off Hidalgo Avenue and Business 77 — where they encountered 47-year-old José Luis Martínez Jr. and 35-year-old Guadalupe Ramírez lying on the floor with bullet wounds.

Guadalupe Ramirez, the brother of Ricky Ramirez Jr., died from his injuries. Martinez remains hospitalized in critical condition, Raymondville police Chief Uvaldo Zamora said.

The shooting happened after both men called relatives and friends to “start a rumble with each other” outside the bar, Zamora said.

“When that occurred, two individuals produced weapons that cost the life of Guadalupe Ramirez,” Zamora said.

Police are looking for a fourth suspect in connection with the shooting, Zamora said, adding that more charges are pending against those already in custody.

Bond for all three suspects was set at $500,000 each.