Free rapid COVID-19 testing site will be available in McAllen

Credit: MGN Online/ City of Detroit

YesNoCovid.com announced a free rapid COVID-19 mobile testing site in McAllen on Tuesday.

Everyone is eligible to get tested at the site located at 3600 Pecan Blvd. in McAllen.

Health professionals will be on site administering tests. The site will be open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For a pain-free COVID-19 test, people can just drive up during business hours or make an appointment on our website at YesNoCovid.com. Testing sites rarely have lines or waiting times, patients are tested immediately after completing their patient information sheet upon arrival, according to a news release.