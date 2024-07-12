x

Friday, July 12, 2024: Spotty evening thunderstorms in the forecast

Friday, July 12, 2024: Spotty evening thunderstorms in the forecast
4 hours 27 minutes 11 seconds ago Friday, July 12 2024 Jul 12, 2024 July 12, 2024 10:43 AM July 12, 2024 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days