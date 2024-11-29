Friday, Nov. 29, 2024: Cool, drizzle, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Valley residents taking advantage of Black Friday deals
-
South Texas College female student aspiring to become a welder
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Gut bacteria's role in overall health
-
Hidalgo County first responders stay vigilant during Thanksgiving holiday
-
Valley experts offer gun safety tips after Pharr woman dies in hunting...